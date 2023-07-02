Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $2.75 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Alibaba Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

BABA stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.40.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

