Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $9.37 Million Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 287,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises approximately 2.1% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

BN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

