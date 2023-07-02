Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Reduces Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lessened its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 84,291 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $979,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.48 and a one year high of $56.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile



Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

