Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 550 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 17,016.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 413,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 411,291 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,394.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $225.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.90. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $225.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

