Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $133.00 to $141.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.92.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $143.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.11. Lear has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $158.44.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lear’s payout ratio is 43.63%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $277,469.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,291 shares of company stock worth $2,709,541. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lear by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,226,452,000 after buying an additional 227,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,874 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lear by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 7.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,876,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,781,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

