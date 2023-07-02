Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Increased to $147.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LEA has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.92.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA opened at $143.55 on Wednesday. Lear has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 43.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,541. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 231,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,234,000 after purchasing an additional 106,674 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

