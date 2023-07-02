LEMONCHAIN Trading Up 52.3% Over Last 7 Days (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded up 52.3% against the US dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $31,958.35 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

