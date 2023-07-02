Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) had its price target upped by HSBC from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Li Auto from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.74.

Shares of LI stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of -206.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $40.88.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Li Auto will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $127,155,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 34.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,211,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419,945 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 67.0% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,137,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,604 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 438,291.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,222,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,441 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 161.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,800 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

