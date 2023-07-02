Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Life Healthcare Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LTGHY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. 9,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,311. Life Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19.

Life Healthcare Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Life Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

