Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) is Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s 8th Largest Position

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE cut its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric comprises 2.6% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned 0.12% of Lincoln Electric worth $11,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 9.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $6,086,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 12.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total transaction of $426,778.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,871.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total transaction of $426,778.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,871.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total value of $352,247.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,795 shares of company stock worth $21,180,395 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $198.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.08. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $199.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. CL King initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.17.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

