Litecoin (LTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.60 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Litecoin has a total market cap of $8.08 billion and approximately $1.60 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $110.30 or 0.00362086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013054 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,273,364 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

