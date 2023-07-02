Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,034,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,111,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 217.9% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 396,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 272,044 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 100.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Stock Performance

LOCC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. 1,531,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,421. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

About Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

