Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC) Short Interest Update

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of LOCC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,421. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 124,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 25,074 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,901,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

