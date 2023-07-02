Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,257,200 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 10,978,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 98.4 days.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 1.8 %

Lundin Mining stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $751.34 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 8.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUNMF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

