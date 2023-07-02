MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

MAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $17.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 496,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 43,264 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,883,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,705,000 after acquiring an additional 40,414 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 36.7% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the first quarter worth about $3,647,000. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

