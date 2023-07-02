Mammoth (MMT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,727.02

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Mammoth coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Mammoth has a total market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

