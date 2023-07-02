Mammoth (MMT) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 1st. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mammoth has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020653 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014231 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,551.75 or 1.00026727 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.