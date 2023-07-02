Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARXU) Short Interest Down 60.0% in June

Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARXU – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mars Acquisition Price Performance

MARXU remained flat at $10.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54. Mars Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

Institutional Trading of Mars Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mars Acquisition during the first quarter worth $312,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mars Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mars Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mars Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mars Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $562,000.

About Mars Acquisition

Mars Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

