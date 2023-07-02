Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Purchases C$14,706.43 in Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Allen Leal acquired 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$14,706.43.

Michael Allen Leal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Michael Allen Leal sold 1,300 shares of Martinrea International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.11, for a total transaction of C$13,144.82.

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$13.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.16. Martinrea International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Martinrea International had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Research analysts forecast that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 10.31%.

MRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pi Financial increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

