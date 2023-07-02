Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 324.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,131 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Spire were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.95. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.21. Spire had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About Spire

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.