Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,356 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Masco by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Masco Price Performance

MAS opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,111 shares of company stock worth $5,367,682 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

