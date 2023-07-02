Mask Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $289.60 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $289.60 million and approximately $103.83 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mask Network has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for about $3.53 or 0.00011572 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

