Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,439,000 after purchasing an additional 368,365 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

KXI stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $64.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

