Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys 6,904 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $47.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

