Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

