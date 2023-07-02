Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 650.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.19. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $88.18.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

