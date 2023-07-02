Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $588,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.68. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

