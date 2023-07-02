Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,648,000 after buying an additional 71,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,675,000 after buying an additional 119,164 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,630,000 after buying an additional 298,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 0.7 %

CLX opened at $159.04 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

