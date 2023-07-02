Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 132.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.5% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,816,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,667 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 1,020,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,914,000 after purchasing an additional 756,324 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 738,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI opened at $63.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $65.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.187 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

