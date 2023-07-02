McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.3 %

In other McDonald's news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $298.41 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.10. The company has a market capitalization of $217.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.13.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

