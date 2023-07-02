McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Decreased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 1.6% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $598,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.83.

McKesson Price Performance

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $12,581,657. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $427.31 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $315.78 and a 12-month high of $429.75. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $390.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

