McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in McKesson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in McKesson by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after acquiring an additional 92,338 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in McKesson by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $427.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $315.78 and a 12 month high of $429.75.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.83.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,138 shares of company stock worth $12,581,657 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

