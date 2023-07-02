MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 15,833 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 162.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $246.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.82 and its 200 day moving average is $232.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. 92 Resources restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

