MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 2,876 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 719.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $129.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $135.85.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,989. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.59.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

