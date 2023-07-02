MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $470.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $474.77 and its 200-day moving average is $496.52. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.58 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

