MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 615.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,795 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28,278.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,577,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,412,000 after buying an additional 7,550,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after buying an additional 5,466,898 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,316,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,495,000 after buying an additional 4,318,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 85.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,193,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,209,000 after buying an additional 4,226,288 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $100.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $523.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

