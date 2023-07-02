MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 5,409 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,532 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BNS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.7851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

