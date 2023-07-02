MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

