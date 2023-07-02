MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,708 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 695.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $88.22 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 980.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.