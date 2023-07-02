MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 2,954 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $332.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

