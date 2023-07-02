MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 449 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $120.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.21. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.22.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

