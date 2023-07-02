MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Trims Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,942 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,391,000 after acquiring an additional 309,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,923,000 after acquiring an additional 123,725 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after acquiring an additional 822,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $219.79 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.