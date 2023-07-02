Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Cut by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,605,661,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.44.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $88.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.15. The firm has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

