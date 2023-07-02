Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.19

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as high as C$0.20. Mega Uranium shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 309,584 shares traded.

Mega Uranium Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$70.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mega Uranium

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown Project comprising of 2 mining leases and 15 exploration permits located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia.

