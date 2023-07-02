MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

MCR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. 175,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,485. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $7.09.

MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%.

Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $337,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

