MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance
MCR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. 175,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,485. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $7.09.
MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%.
Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
