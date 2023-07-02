Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Short Interest Up 78.1% in June

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $32,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,912.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Dean Bingham acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $32,336.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 30,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,912.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $125,155 in the last quarter.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSBIP traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,561. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Midland States Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

