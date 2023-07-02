Midwest Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,192 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11,831.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,940,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873,668 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $220.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.94 and a 200-day moving average of $203.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

