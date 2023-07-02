Midwest Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 56,900 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 56,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 1.2% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Sage Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 36,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period.

SLV stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

