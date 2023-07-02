Midwest Financial Group LLC Invests $370,000 in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,405,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,364,000 after purchasing an additional 208,649 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,710,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $144,542,000 after purchasing an additional 76,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,526,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,089,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,321,000 after purchasing an additional 149,704 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,915,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,796,000 after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,118. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 21,800 shares of company stock worth $123,868 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $47.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

