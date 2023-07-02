Midwest Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,525 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $173.42 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.28. The company has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.